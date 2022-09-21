ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's partial mobilisation will see 300,000 drafted - defence minister

 3 days ago
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia's millions-strong reserves would not be drafted.

