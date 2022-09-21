Padres Down on the Farm: September 20 (LE wins Cal-League Championship/Kohlwey homers for EP/SA facing elimination)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Middle Tennessee State, big plays brought the biggest win in program history. And for Miami, there are big problems. Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. “It was a butt-kicking from the very beginning,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said.

