Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.
BBC
Champions League: Clubs right to consider 'different ideas' to grow game, says ECA boss
European football bosses say they are "exploring different ideas" amid reports that some Champions League games could be played outside Europe. The Athletic claimed earlier this week that clubs are open to holding matches in the United States, China and Middle East. But the idea was dismissed on Tuesday by...
UEFA・
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to end dispute over Antoine Griezmann's future with Atletico Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona willing to end...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors
If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
BBC
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. The Dutchman, 28 was diagnosed during a routine medical check-up on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Friday. He played once for the Netherlands in 2014 and joined Hertha last month. "We...
SB Nation
Everton receive boost in hunt for Bramley Moore Dock stadium naming rights partner
Everton have named sports and entertainment consultancy company Elevate Sports Ventures as a new partner to help the club maximise commercial opportunities at their new stadium - including a naming rights deal. Work is continuing at the site on Liverpool’s waterfront with the Blues hoping to be in their new...
ESPN
Luis Enrique's Spain squad selection reflects players that fit his system, not the big names
First came the scaffolding platform. Then there was the giant screen. Now there's the walkie talkie too. When Spain's players turned up at their Las Rozas HQ this week for the final two games before the World Cup this winter, Luis Enrique gathered them together in the gym and explained that they would find that there was something different about their training kit. In the back of the vest, near where the GPS goes, he had added a little speaker, through which he could tell them exactly what to do.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas part ways with coach Diego Cocca
After winning back-to-back Liga MX titles, including their first championship since 1951, Atlas announced Friday that they will part ways with manager Diego Cocca. The news came just days after Atlas failed to qualify for this season's 2022 Apertura playoffs. Cocca will leave after taking charge of Atlas' final game of the Apertura, at home to Necaxa on Oct. 1.
MLS・
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Manchester City: International Round Up
Manchester City players were in action tonight for their respected countries, and we take a look at how they got on.
Comments / 0