Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?
If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
