Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932. She is survived by Milton Holmgrain, her husband of 67 years; their daughter: Diane Hardy, Carlinville, Ill.; one grandson; and her brother: George (Judy) Blundell, Colorado. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by sisters: Betty Reed and Judy Dau; and brother: Tom Blundell.
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
Farrel L. Biller
Farrel L. Biller, 86, Nappanee, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Nappanee. On March 28, 1959, he married Sue Pippenger in Jeffersonville. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2020. Surviving is his son: Jeff (Doris)...
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was a resident of Miller’s Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Argos. On March 5, 1950, in the Methodist parsonage in Argos, she married Eugene L. O’Hara, who...
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith — UPDATED
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith, 90, Rochester, passed away at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her daughters’ home, with her family by her side. On July 31, 1932, she was born in Bowdre, Ill. On April 15, 1950, she and Richard Lee Smith were married...
Warsaw High School Students Travel The States In Homecoming Parade
WARSAW — Locals got to feel like tourists visiting all 50 U.S. states through Warsaw Community High School’s annual homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 23. The high school’s sports teams and clubs brought out their creative side through decorated floats. Many in the community gathered in downtown Warsaw to watch the parade while kids enjoyed candy thrown by the parade’s participants.
County Extension Homemakers Have Achievement Night
ATWOOD — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers held their annual Achievement Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Atwood Community Building. The evening was filled with presentations of club awards and special recognitions for the 2021-22 program year. The theme for the evening was “All Dressed Up and Someplace To Go,” with the event hosted by the Atwood Home Study Extension Homemakers Club.
Public Invited To Euchre Night Saturday At America Legion
WARSAW – American Legion Post 49 is reviving its tradition of Saturday night euchre. Euchre Night With Our Veterans starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The Post is located at 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.
September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month At MPL
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and Milford Public Library is highlighting one of the awesome perks of having a library card and being a member of Evergreen. If you are unfamiliar, Evergreen is an Indiana consortium of over 100 public, school, and institutional libraries...
‘Heart of the Community’ Auction, Dinner Oct. 1 At NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — The Heart of the Community Auction and Dinner will be from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Webster Community Center. Its the 20th anniversary celebration of the annual fundraising auction. According to Emily Worrell, executive director of NWCC, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the center. NWCC has not had its annual auction and dinner since 2019, so she said, “We are excited to be back together.”
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 9:16 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 1:53 p.m....
Dorothy and Warren Leback
The ashes of Dorothy Jewel (Stiver) Leback and Warren G. (Pat) Leback will be interred at New Paris Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Jewel was born in New Paris. She died Jan. 16, 2014; Warren died on Nov. 21, 2019.
Syracuse Public Library Activities for Sept. 26-30
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library has some fun activities planned for the week of Sept. 26-30. Children Set To Learn About Hawaii. Children joining the Syracuse Public Library’s homeschool program will learn all about Hawaii, including its culture and geography, at the next session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the downstairs meeting room. Instructor Rebekah Sceniak will also share some of her experiences from her recent vacation to Hawaii.
Man Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm Used In Shooting
WARSAW — A Mishawaka man will serve five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm used in a 2019 shooting in Warsaw. Jason Olen Neiswender, 43, Mishawaka, was charged with carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a level 5 felony. Seven additional charges, including a Level 3 aggravated battery charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Symphony Of Lakes Season Kicks Off Oct. 1
WINONA LAKE – The Symphony of the Lakes will open its season on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a performance at the Winona Heritage Room in Winona Lake. The season opens with Old Time Religion. The performance will feature guest artist, Gert Kumi on Violin. Jason Luke Thompson will return for his second season as conductor for the Symphony of the Lakes.
Silver Lake Man Arrested In Theft Of Dirt Bike, ATV
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a dirt bike and ATV. Brett Allen Niccum, 27, 3351 W. SR 14, Silver Lake, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies. On June 23, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy went to...
Claypool House Damaged By Fire
CLAYPOOL — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the north side of Claypool. Just after 11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Claypool Fire Department responded to 204 W. Walnut St. for a house fire, with flames visible at the time of the report. Silver Lake and Sidney-Jackson...
Warsaw Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles, Growing Pot
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and cultivating more than 40 marijuana plants. Bret Allen Bailey, 58, 5756 S. East Channel Road, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; theft and dealing marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Quarter Pound Of Marijuana Found In Traffic Stop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after a state trooper found more than 100 grams of marijuana in his vehicle. Christian Tilden Riggs, 20, 1692 E. 200N Lot 137, Warsaw, is charged with dealing marijuana in an amount in excess of 30 grams, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Studio K Beauty Salon Opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 23, at Studio K Beauty Salon in Syracuse. The stylists and owners are Krista Metzger and Kassi Perzanowski-Wolf. The women say it was a dream come true to open their own hair salon. They want the public to feel welcome when they walk in the cozy hair salon by having a relaxing ambience.
