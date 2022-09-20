NORTH WEBSTER — The Heart of the Community Auction and Dinner will be from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Webster Community Center. Its the 20th anniversary celebration of the annual fundraising auction. According to Emily Worrell, executive director of NWCC, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the center. NWCC has not had its annual auction and dinner since 2019, so she said, “We are excited to be back together.”

