UK says Putin's threats must be taken seriously

 3 days ago
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Wednesday was a worrying escalation and the threats he made must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. read more

"Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation," Keegan said.

"It is chilling ... It's a serious threat, but one that has been made before," she told the BBC in a separate interview.

Putin restated his objective was to "liberate" eastern Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

"The overall address clearly was more of Putin's lies, it was a rewriting of history," Keegan said.

Rev. Jonathan Wint
3d ago

crash course on what hyper missile technology is. the program Joe Biden canceled after it was pretty much finished that Russia and China stole.Instead of going into near orbit then crashing Down which we can detect have warning of and stop.intercept with Star wars technology and Patriot missiles and even conventional jet fighters.These missiles travel at 40 times the speed of sound at below tree top level. It's the s*** of Science fiction. They zigzag basically it's drone technology pre-programmed. We cannot stop them we cannot detect them. majority of Putin's missiles are now built that way.Some of our subs would be able to devastate Russia. And act of revenge but make no mistake we would lose that war.

M Roberts
3d ago

as would the world...by bye Moscow St Petersburg, military bases energy sources..bye bye Russia.. Hey Vlad ..the aggressor is all you

