Strong to severe storms possible this evening; Cool down begins tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Hot day in the 90s

Fall begins tomorrow with a cooldown

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Storm Tracking Alert has been issued for today. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says it will be warm and muggy to start to the day.

A mix of sun and clouds early afternoon with highs in the low 90s and heat index near 100.

More storms possible by late afternoon and evening. A few storm may be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threat. A small tornado threat today as well. Showers linger overnight.

TOMORROW: A few showers. Highs much cooler in the 60s. Drying out with broken clouds during the day. Clear calm and cold at night.

FRIDAY: A cool start in the low 40s! Sun and scattered clouds. Highs reach the middle 60s only. A few rain showers possible at night.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler day in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. A little warmer in the middle 70s. Some rain showers return at night.

MONDAY: Cool again in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with more showers possible.

TUESDAY: Dry with sunshine returning but still cooler than normal in the upper 60s.

