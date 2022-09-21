Strong to severe storms possible this evening; Cool down begins tomorrow
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Strong to severe storms possible this evening
- Hot day in the 90s
- Fall begins tomorrow with a cooldown
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Storm Tracking Alert has been issued for today. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says it will be warm and muggy to start to the day.
A mix of sun and clouds early afternoon with highs in the low 90s and heat index near 100.
More storms possible by late afternoon and evening. A few storm may be severe with damaging winds and hail the main threat. A small tornado threat today as well. Showers linger overnight.
TOMORROW: A few showers. Highs much cooler in the 60s. Drying out with broken clouds during the day. Clear calm and cold at night.
FRIDAY: A cool start in the low 40s! Sun and scattered clouds. Highs reach the middle 60s only. A few rain showers possible at night.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler day in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds. A little warmer in the middle 70s. Some rain showers return at night.
MONDAY: Cool again in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with more showers possible.
TUESDAY: Dry with sunshine returning but still cooler than normal in the upper 60s.
