Environment

A few showers Thursday

By Patrick Pete
 3 days ago
A cold front will gradually approach our area Thursday bringing a few gusty showers into the area. The risk for severe weather looks to remain to our south/southeast. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb towards 80, before dropping into the 60s tomorrow evening. Behind the front, a cooler air mass filters in, knocking our temperatures down into the upper-60s for the first full day of Autumn. It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s early Saturday morning! Plenty of sunshine and dry time is expected this weekend with highs rebounding back into the 80s on Sunday. A few rain showers are possible early Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Isolated showers before 11pm, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday A chance of showers before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

