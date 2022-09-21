Read full article on original website
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
Square dancing great for ‘exercise, fun’
Huber Heights group looks to engage young people. Ron and Joyce Whisler joined the Huber Heights Square Dance Club more than a decade ago. “Some people at our church invited us to try it, we got involved and really enjoyed it,” said Ron. “It takes a while to...
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
Patio of the Week: Oregon Express has a downtown view worth seeking out
The cool kid factor runs high at Oregon Express, an Oregon District staple established in 1976. Good people, good food, good vibes and an amazing rooftop patio all collide to form a perfect storm — the relaxing kind that doesn’t require an umbrella. Hipsters, oldsters, bikers, college kids,...
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern
It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.
Chef specializing in birria tacos opening brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg
Darion Lewis, owner of More Than A Apron LLC, is moving his business from the former location of The Vault Event Center to a brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. More Than A Apron LLC will soon open its doors in the former space of Rye Toast, located at 1015 S. Main Street. Rye Toast closed in early June due to the rise in the cost of goods, according to a post on the diner’s Facebook page.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Storks Nest Baby Pantry is expanding
Since the 1980s Dayton Right to Life has maintained a Stork Nest Baby pantry in its offices. “Each week, over 35 families visit our location for assistance with diapers, formula, and other baby necessities,” says executive director Margie Christie. Christie says due to rising transportation costs and other societal...
Best of Dayton: Who should win Best Wings? Here are the finalists
The Best of Dayton voting is nearing an end, and Best Wings has already seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best...
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Tom Alf: Legacy of Hamilton Schools’ icon honored in media center naming
A beloved icon of Hamilton Schools now has his legacy further solidified with this week’s naming of the high school’s media center after him. Former Hamilton Board of Education member, teacher, school principal and district administrator Tom Alf was among the more popular leaders ever to have worked in the 9,000-student city schools.
Residents give city of Kettering parks very high marks
Parks director says city provides “a tremendous array of services” for a city of 57,000 people. Resident survey results show high marks for a Kettering Parks department that accounts for 14.7% of city expenses, the third-highest area after police and fire. Respondents of the first Kettering Parks, Recreation...
Mostly sunny, blustery today with highs in upper 60s
It will be mostly sunny, blustery and cool today, with highs around 67 degrees and wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, the winds will calm somewhat and skies will clear as temperatures fall to around 43 degrees. On Friday, clouds...
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Best Buddies at Miamisburg HS creates lifelong friends
Senior Olivia Taylor wanted all students to feel included. It is standard nowadays for students with special needs and disabilities to be integrated into regular classrooms. But this integration doesn’t always fix the issue of some students feeling isolated and alone, without true friendships. Olivia Taylor, 17 and a...
He’s not done yet: Miami professor Fahey just keeps publishing
Retired history educator taught for 43 years. Some believe age is just a number. Like anyone else, Oxford resident David Fahey rises out of bed, then goes to work. He boots up his computer. Answers emails. Talks on the phone. Reads. Thinks. He recently published a book. His second in...
