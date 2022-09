File photo

The Onalaska volleyball team lost to Wahkiakum in three sets at home Tuesday, 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.

Head coach Mandy Reynoldson pointed to Cadence Cantrel, Halle Hendrickson, and Mckaylin Norman as leaders at the service line in the match, and Jen Lipsey on the attack.

“Although we had a loss tonight, we see it as a win with how much this team has improved in such a short period of time,” Reynoldson said.

Onalaska is scheduled to host Adna on Thursday.