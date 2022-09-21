ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Middle Tennessee stuns No. 25 Miami, 45-31, with big plays

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Middle Tennessee State, big plays brought the biggest win in program history. And for Miami, there are big problems. Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. “It was a butt-kicking from the very beginning,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida Saturday. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016. “This is one of the great stories in college football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of his team. “The game-day atmosphere... That is Rocky Top. It’s what we built.” Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) took control in the fourth quarter when it traveled 87 yards for a TD after a fumble by Gators (2-2, 0-2) quarterback Anthony Richardson.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards. “We focused all week on executing,” Pyne said. “We scored on a lot of drives and it all starts with the O-linemen.” The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dart, Judkins help No. 16 Mississippi beat Tulsa 35-27

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Although consistency for four quarters continues to be a top priority for No. 16 Mississippi, the Rebels relied on a 28-point outburst in the second quarter to cruise to a win against Tulsa on Saturday. Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the big quarter as Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa 35-27. “We harp on consistency and we really executed at a high level in the second quarter,” said quarterback Jaxson Dart, a Southern California transfer, efficiently directing consecutive touchdown drives of 75, 64, 93 and 46 yards to build a 35-14 cushion. Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7 before the Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards.
OXFORD, MS

