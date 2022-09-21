Read full article on original website
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
Alice in Borderland season 2 release date, cast, teaser, first-look photos and more
We have some great news to share about Alice in Borderland season 2 on Netflix. If you liked the first season, you’re going to be thrilled to know the addicting thriller is renewed!. And, we have even more good news to share about the Alice in Borderland season 2...
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
'House of the Dragon' : How King Viserys I Targaryen Dies in the Book 'Fire & Blood'
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on a finished book – albeit a very different kind of book than the main series. This means that readers have all kinds of spoilers for the story, including the fates of most of the main characters. If you want to know how things played out for the king in the book, Fire & Blood, read on.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It
It’s not a bad miracle that Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror spectacle is finally available to watch at home, with Nope now on VOD rental streaming platforms with never-before-seen deleted scenes. Nope, written and directed by Peele was one of the must-see movies this summer, and marks the filmmaker’s...
‘True Detective’ Unveils Star-Studded Cast for Season 4
The new True Detective unveiled the rest of its season four cast, Friday, for the series that’ll tell the story of what happened to a group of men who vanished from an Artic research station in remote Alaska. We already knew that Academy Award winner Jodie Foster would star...
