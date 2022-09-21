Read full article on original website
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
WHEC TV-10
Board of Supervisors declare Wayne County a “gun friendly county”
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Wayne County has declared itself a “gun friendly county.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors website says the board made the declaration at its meeting on Tuesday. The declaration says: “The County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county which shall mean...
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
Amazon in Clay ramps up hiring as it prepares to ring in its first holiday season
Clay, N.Y. — Online retailing giant Amazon has quickly become one of the Syracuse area’s largest private employers. Just four months after opening, the company’s distribution center in Clay — at 3.8 million square feet, one of the largest warehouses in the world — employs 2,500 full-time workers.
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
waer.org
Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools
Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
