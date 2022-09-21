ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY

