Trumansburg, NY

Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dryden, NY
Lansing, NY
Groton, NY
Trumansburg, NY
waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
#Raiders#Spencer Van Etten Candor
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale

Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

