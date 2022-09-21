Read full article on original website
Football Frenzy: McQuaid wins thriller, East snaps Canandaigua’s run
Knights outlast Panthers, Eagles dethrone Braves
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Break out the fleece: After hot summer, fall weather descends upon Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y.—After another hot summer for Central New York, it looks like fall weather has come to stay. A cold front that rolled through Upstate New York overnight brought an abrupt end to a stretch of summery weather and ushered in cool days and cooler nights just in time for the start of fall.
Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools
Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
