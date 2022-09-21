Trooper Dominic Williams, Karolyn Scott, and Trooper Eric Hudson. On February 2, 2022, Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains and her husband, Robert Scott was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn became unconscious and stopped breathing on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina. Trooper Williams and Hudson arrived on the scene and performed CPR and utilized a State Police AED which advised them to shock her. Karolyn then started to breathe on her own as EMS arrived on the scene.

