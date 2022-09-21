Read full article on original website
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
It was sloppy, but Syracuse is 4-0. These 4 areas must be fixed before the schedule heats up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the precipice of a potentially historic season. After another narrow win, the Orange is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, when the team went 10-3. A win next week would move SU to 5-0, a record it hasn’t had since the undefeated 1987 season.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Pizza Hut tentatively scheduled to open in November
The Daland Corporation, franchisee of the Elmira location, told 18 News that the Pizza Hut in the former Tops Plaza is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November 2022.
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
After schools reopen and JMA Dome resumes big events, here’s what’s happening with Covid
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked in Onondaga County after children returned to schools and sports and music fans began packing the JMA Wireless Dome. The number of newly reported cases and patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county this week hit their...
New owners, new approach at Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca (Dining Out Review)
Ithaca, N.Y. — Leave it to the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca to break convention with its black bean burger ($17), making one that is actually juicy. Crumbly and dry is usually the result when you mash black beans together into a patty and fry it, but not so much here.
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
UPDATE– As of Thursday morning, the level of toxins detected in the City of Auburn’s raw water from Owasco Lake decreased. There were still no toxins detected in the drinking water. Tests only show a point in time and the Cayuga County Health Department is still urging residents to take the precautions below. AUBURN, N.Y. […]
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Stingy defense leads to Cicero-North Syracuse win in championship rematch (56 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rematch of the 2021 Section III Class AA championship Friday night and No. 19 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse proved it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. The Northstars cruised to a 41-19 win over No. 24 state-ranked Baldwinsville Friday...
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lockheed Martin in Owego lands $503 million project with Australian Navy
Lockheed Martin in Owego has been awarded a $503 million contract to supply a fleet of helicopters to the Royal Australian Navy. The MH-60Rs are called the world's most advanced maritime helicopter. What You Need To Know. Over the next few years, crews in Owego will begin retrofitting the fleet...
