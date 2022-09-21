ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip

Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
