CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
RUSSIA has warned the United States it will be dragged into a war by arming Ukraine with better missiles. It comes as Vladimir Putin is meeting fellow tyrants Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at a "dictators' club" meeting. Putin and Xi met on the...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Daily Beast
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
