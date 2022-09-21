Read full article on original website
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge eyes history
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
MLB・
Cal Mitchell out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will rest in Pittsburgh after Diego Castillo was named Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 4.8% barrel rate and a .285 expected weighted...
Rockies OF Kris Bryant won't play again in 2022
It wasn’t looking likely that Kris Bryant would get back onto the field before the season was over, and the Rockies slugger confirmed to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that his 2022 season is indeed done. Bryant’s first season in Colorado concludes with only 42 games played, and a .306/.376/.475 slash line over 181 plate appearances.
Rookie RHP Hayden Wesneski shines as Cubs top Pirates
Michael Hermosillo's RBI single in the seventh inning provided the deciding run and rookie Hayden Wesneski pitched an immaculate inning Thursday as the visiting Chicago Cubs downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. Christopher Morel added a two-run double for the Cubs (65-85), who won for the seventh time in 10 games.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Ji-hwan Bae batting ninth Friday for Pirates in MLB debut
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. Bae, who was called up Friday after spending all season with Triple-A Indianapolis, will start on second base and bat ninth in his MLB debut. Kevin Newman will move to shortstop and hit sixth while Oneil Cruz works as the Pirates' designated hitter.
Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record
Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
