Read full article on original website
Related
Bears RB Montgomery, WR Pringle depart with injuries
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle left Sunday’s game against Houston because of injuries. Both players got hurt in the first quarter, and the Bears said their return is doubtful. Montgomery’s right leg got twisted under him while he was...
Scarlet Nation
West Spotlight: Players that are blowing up
There are plenty of players across the West who have seen their recruitments take off in the last couple months, and especially since their seasons started. Here is a look at four of them who are seeing things pick up for different reasons. *****. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 |...
Comments / 0