Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Blocktrade acquired by Web3 Investgo AG to launch staking, tokenization, and games
“Once acquired the necessary licenses, we plan to list many new assets and asset classes followed by their communities and will pivot into the area of gaming, skill/social gaming and everything around network effects in the next half year.”. Web3 Investco AG has signed a definitive agreement to buy 100...
financefeeds.com
Calypso Pay adds subscription capabilities for merchants in crypto ecosystem
The crypto industry has been lagging behind as most of its products and derivatives are sold outright, and merchants can’t easily tap into an existing ecosystem of infrastructure solutions. Calypso Pay has implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto on its all-in-one crypto processing and acquiring platform.
financefeeds.com
Revolut US launches trading on Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.
financefeeds.com
Crypto exchange FTX to raise $1 billion at flat valuation of $32 billion
FTX is reportedly in discussions with a clutch of heavyweights from traditional finance to raise up to $1 billion in fresh funding to fuel more deal-making. The fresh capital injection, which is still subject to negotiations, would keep the crypto conglomerate at the same valuation it had landed after a $400 million funding round back in January. At the time, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was valued at $32 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Binocs raised $4 million to expand crypto tax reporting app to US, UK, and Australia
“Compliance related to crypto trades and investments can be tricky, error-prone and time-consuming. Binocs is mitigating these pain points for retail users and institutions to have a seamless crypto experience. Moreover, the lack of information around crypto tax regulations is a hurdle to investing in the asset class.”. Crypto tax...
financefeeds.com
Bahrain greenlights eazyPay to launch Binance Pay
The Central Bank of Bahrain has blessed a new partnership inked by Binance with Eazy Financial Services ‘eazyPay’, a local POS and online payment service provider. The greenlight enables EazyPayto to launch Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in the region. EazyPay is a leading Bahraini fintech specialized in point-of-...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
financefeeds.com
MarketAcross declared official media partner for World Crypto Conference
MarketAcross, the world’s leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, has been appointed the official global media partner for Europe’s flagship blockchain event, the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023). Through this appointment, MarketAcross will manage the pre and post-event marketing and PR efforts, bring prominent speakers, and help raise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
Comments / 0