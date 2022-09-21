ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

US economic downturn could get 'very serious' as Fed risks crushing demand with rate hikes: Judy Shelton

Former Federal Reserve Board nominee Judy Shelton warned Friday the Fed's strategy to combat inflation with rate hikes could crush supply and make the nation's economic situation worse. On "Mornings with Maria," Shelton also criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for endorsing the "wrong initiatives" like more government spending policies and regulations.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jobless claims, KB Home shares fall and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. BANK CEOS: It is day two on Capitol Hill as the chief executives of America's largest retail banks appear before Congress this week. Lawmakers are expected to question the financial titans over lending practices and an array...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Yellen says Fed can tame inflation without crushing labor market

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence on Thursday that the Federal Reserve can wrestle inflation under control without crushing the U.S. labor market, despite growing concerns about the economic outlook. "I believe there is a path through this that can succeed in bringing down inflation while also maintaining a strong...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed announces third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike

The Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. This marked the third consecutive 75-basis point increase and the fifth rate hike this year. The move came as the Fed continues to fight high inflation, which hit 8.3% annually in August. This was a slight...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Charles Scharf
FOXBusiness

Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance

Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Social Security benefits forecast revised for 2023 as inflation eases

The record 2023 Social Security benefits increase could be lower than previously expected as inflation eases, according to a new forecast from The Senior Citizens League. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 8.3% annually in August, a slight improvement from 8.5% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. This marked the second consecutive month of decreases to the annual inflation rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Financial Services#Truist Bank#Heating Oil#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed#Jpmorgan#Bank Of America#Citi#Wells Fargo#U S Bancorp#Truist Financial
FOXBusiness

Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'

House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: These issues are going to decide the midterm elections

So, the U.S. midterm elections cavalry arrived early in London. What do I mean by that? Well, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan, which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's "Commitment to America" plan. Let's start with Truss.
ELECTIONS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb higher, triggering home price drops

Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again this week, jumping to the highest level since October 2008, experts said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.29% for the week ending Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.02% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.88%.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

UK slashes personal, corporate taxes in bid to spur growth

Britain’s new government on Friday announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts it said would be funded by borrowing and revenues generated by anticipated growth, as part of contentious moves to combat the cost-of-living crisis and bolster a faltering economy. But Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng offered few details on...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy