Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites
Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Cascadia TsunamiCon held this week in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
Scenic Eclipse Cruises Into Foggy Humboldt Bay
This morning, the Scenic Eclipse swam through fog into the Humboldt Bay. This is the third cruise ship to come to Eureka’s deep water port since May–the second this month. Passengers are paying about $15,000 per couple to voyage from San Diego to Seattle and then disembark in Vancover, Canada.
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more
Grammy winner Sara Bareilles is doing a free homecoming concert in Eureka on October 16, ‘Supervisors moved to demote the chair of the ‘Planning Commission over offensive remarks, PG&E power limits could hamper important projects from the Eel River Valley to SoHum, a Eureka doctor is providing psychedelic ketamine trips, the largest one-time seizure in ‘Drug Task Force history, a new location for local beer, upcoming moves to ease sending folks to psychiatric treatment and housing, businessman Rob Arkley’s proposed housing project at Indianola, a local export is set to play for Team USA in the Rugby World Cup, cruise ships return to the Eureka waterfront, Eureka’s official top cop Todd Jarvis, proposed cannabis shipping once it’s federally legalized, local exports Alex Cappa and Jake Hanson continue doing their thing in the NFL, more about Hillary Clinton’s local visit, sentencing for the Redding neighbor who faked her own kidnapping, event picks, and more.
Kay Harden Presenting ‘Shade’ at Morris Graves Museum of Art Beginning October 1st
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Humboldt County artist Kay Harden, known for her unmistakable black-and-white pen and ink style, debuts her collection “Shade” at the Morris Graves Museum of Art (636 F Street, Eureka) beginning October 1, 2022. The show will run through November 13 in the Anderson Gallery. This is Harden’s first exhibition at the MGMA since 2001.
Donations of Toys and Blankets Needed at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter
“For months now the dog kennels have consistently been at full capacity, when one dog leaves another quickly takes their place,” reported a Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s post yesterday. “The constant intake of dogs has left the shelter in great need of some items so that the dogs...
Vegetation Fire in Willow Creek
A fire started about 3:45 p.m. on Gypo Lane in Willow Creek on private property. Six Rivers National Forest Service is in charge of fighting fires in this area and local residents are letting us know that local fire departments and Forest Service resources are getting this out quickly. As...
What's Good: Familiar Sandwiches, New Burritos
You've likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo's in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn't remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
ASUP Holding ‘Court and Community Photo Voice’ Exhibit on October 1st
This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention:. The Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention (ASUP) invites you to the 2021-2022 Court and Community Photo Voice exhibit at the Jefferson Community Center in the “J” Café space on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4:30-7 p.m. The free, all-ages exhibit will take place during Eureka Arts Alive. Consider stopping by on your way to other events in Old Town to see the amazing collection of youth-created posters in English and Spanish. Community members are welcome.
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
Happy First Day of Autumn
Today or tomorrow depending on where in the world you are is the first day of the equinox. For those of us here on the West Coast, it will occur a little after 6 p.m. today. Here’s a look at the sunrise and sunset times in Eureka through the end of the month so you can see the progressively shorter daylight hours.
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
Wind Energy Information Workshop Coming to Eureka on September 29th
This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. Offshore wind energy development is coming to the north coast! What comes to mind when you hear about offshore wind energy development happening in your backyard? Integral Consulting, collaborating with Redwood Community Action Agency, H.T. Harvey and Associates, and other partners, are working to empower local communities with information and tools to understand the impacts that offshore wind energy development will have. We are holding a workshop soon and hope you will participate!
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We’ve been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
Support Humboldt and Del Norte Counties’ 3,500+ Alzheimer’s Patients at the 7th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Humboldt County:. at the Adorni Center in Eureka. Registration starts at 9 am. The opening ceremony is at 10 am. Participants can walk either a one- or three-mile course and can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Book Launch Event for Local Authors Moskowitz and Wollenburg
Lelia Moskowitz, author of Growland, and Kathy Wollenberg, author of Far Less, have been writers’ group cohorts since 2003; both wrote novels published by The Press at Cal Poly Humboldt in 2020, then the pandemic hit. The hunker-down mode didn’t bode well for two début authors trying to get...
