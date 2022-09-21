Press release from the California Attorney General’s Office:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued legal guidance to all California District Attorneys, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies on Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-12-22 prohibiting the extradition — or removal — of individuals providing or accessing reproductive care in California. Since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, more than a dozen states have instituted abortion bans and restricted access to reproductive care for millions of their residents. In particular, anti-abortion laws in anti-choice states authorize the criminal prosecution of those who seek, perform, or assist others in obtaining abortions. In today’s bulletin, Attorney General Bonta emphasized that California law enforcement is prohibited from cooperating with the removal of a non-fugitive individual seeking, providing, or assisting with access to reproductive care in California, where abortion is safe and legal.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO