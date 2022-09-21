Read full article on original website
State Public Health Leaders Warn School Leaders of New Brightly Colored “Rainbow Fentanyl” Trend
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) this week warned school leaders about a new and concerning “rainbow fentanyl” drug that may interest youth. In a letter to superintendents and charter school administrators, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón warned that “rainbow fentanyl” is a potentially fatal drug found in pills and powders in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes that could attract young people.
California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Information
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19...
On Native American Day, Governor Newsom Signed Legislation Important to California Native Communities
[Yesterday] on Native American Day, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several bills to support California Native communities and build on the Administration’s work to promote equity, inclusion and accountability throughout the state. In a ceremony joined by leaders of Native American tribes from across California, the Governor signed AB 1314 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) to help address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Native people from communities across the country.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Issues Legal Guidance to all District Attorneys, Police Chiefs, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies: We Will Not Cooperate with Out-of-State Demands Criminalizing Reproductive Care
Press release from the California Attorney General’s Office:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued legal guidance to all California District Attorneys, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies on Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-12-22 prohibiting the extradition — or removal — of individuals providing or accessing reproductive care in California. Since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, more than a dozen states have instituted abortion bans and restricted access to reproductive care for millions of their residents. In particular, anti-abortion laws in anti-choice states authorize the criminal prosecution of those who seek, perform, or assist others in obtaining abortions. In today’s bulletin, Attorney General Bonta emphasized that California law enforcement is prohibited from cooperating with the removal of a non-fugitive individual seeking, providing, or assisting with access to reproductive care in California, where abortion is safe and legal.
Yurok Tribal leaders Join California Governor Gavin Newsom For Signing Of Historic Feather Alert Bill
Today, Yurok Chairman Joseph L. James, Vice Chairman Frankie Myers and Yurok Chief Operating Officer Taralyn Ipina joined California Governor Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember James C Ramos for the signing of the historic Feather Alert bill (AB1314). “I would like to thank California Governor Gavin Newsom and Assembly Member James...
New Protections for White Sharks
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. On Monday, Sept. 19, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2109, providing new protections for white sharks in California waters. White sharks, also called great white sharks, are already a protected species and an important part of the ocean ecosystem as top-level predators. There is enormous public and scientific interest in them.
State Parks Announce Grant Recipients for Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Activities
California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division has announced the final awards for the 2022 Grants and Cooperative Agreements program (Grants program). One hundred local and federal agencies, districts, and nonprofit organizations were awarded funding for their off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation activities. These grants help maintain trails for OHV recreation and/or for motorized access to non-motorized recreation, educate the public on responsible OHV recreation, protect wildlife and property including natural and cultural resources, and restore/repair habitat damaged from illegal or legal OHV use.
Wind Energy Information Workshop Coming to Eureka on September 29th
This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. Offshore wind energy development is coming to the north coast! What comes to mind when you hear about offshore wind energy development happening in your backyard? Integral Consulting, collaborating with Redwood Community Action Agency, H.T. Harvey and Associates, and other partners, are working to empower local communities with information and tools to understand the impacts that offshore wind energy development will have. We are holding a workshop soon and hope you will participate!
