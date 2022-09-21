It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO