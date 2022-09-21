Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Does stress make it more difficult to become pregnant?
New research in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica suggests that stress may affect a woman's fecundability, or her probability of achieving a pregnancy within a menstrual cycle. The study assessed allostatic load, which refers to the cumulative "wear and tear" of chronic stress and life events, in 444 women who...
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
scitechdaily.com
Should You Eat Fish While Pregnant? A New Study Suggests Changing Current Advice
Current advice warns women not to eat fish containing high quantities of mercury. The findings, which combined analysis of over 4,131 expectant women from the UK’s Children of the 90s study with comparable extensive investigations in Seychelles, were recently published in the journal NeuroToxicology. Importantly, the researchers discovered that...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
Common food you must banish from your diet to prevent diabetes – as cases surge in young
IT'S fair to say a few of us put on a few pounds over lockdown. While trapped at home with not much else to do, many people turned to the fridge for comfort - and even for entertainment. But our lockdown eating patterns have had a particularly disastrous impact on...
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Daily 'breath training' can work as well as medicine to reduce high blood pressure
It's well known that weightlifting can strengthen our biceps and quads. Now, there's accumulating evidence that strengthening the muscles we use to breathe is beneficial too. New research shows that a daily dose of muscle training for the diaphragm and other breathing muscles helps promote heart health and reduces high blood pressure.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
scitechdaily.com
Better Blood Sugar Control Could Reverse Diabetes-Related Brain Damage
The new study suggests that damage in the brain caused by Type 1 diabetes could be reversible for teens. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, teens with Type 1 diabetes who tightly control their blood sugar levels may be able to lessen the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children. The results suggest that improved glucose control might actually enhance brain structure and function in youth with Type 1 diabetes, bringing them closer to their non-diabetic counterparts, according to researchers.
scitechdaily.com
A “Serious Concern” – Worrying Numbers of Pregnant Women Are Being Exposed to Cancer-Causing Chemicals
The cancer-causing chemicals can be found in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides. According to experts at the University of California, San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, pregnant women in the United States are being exposed to chemicals such as melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines, which can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development.
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
How to Exercise After Inguinal Hernia Surgery
In general, inguinal hernia surgery recovery time is around two weeks. However, you can expect to wait four to six weeks to resume any intense activity.
New Research Suggests Babies Develop Food Preferences While Still In The Womb
Frustrated with a kid who refuses to eat veggies? Try not to get too upset with them. They might have been born with that aversion before they were born.
Foot massage could help menopausal women kick fatigue by aiding restful sleep, study suggests
Menopausal women could gain an extra hour of sleep each night – with a simple foot massage. The massages increase sleep and reduce fatigue and anxiety by stimulating the nerve cells in the legs, the North American Menopause Society reported. It follows a study by Cankyry Karatekin, TC Amasya...
