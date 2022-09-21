ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Does stress make it more difficult to become pregnant?

New research in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica suggests that stress may affect a woman's fecundability, or her probability of achieving a pregnancy within a menstrual cycle. The study assessed allostatic load, which refers to the cumulative "wear and tear" of chronic stress and life events, in 444 women who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Should You Eat Fish While Pregnant? A New Study Suggests Changing Current Advice

Current advice warns women not to eat fish containing high quantities of mercury. The findings, which combined analysis of over 4,131 expectant women from the UK’s Children of the 90s study with comparable extensive investigations in Seychelles, were recently published in the journal NeuroToxicology. Importantly, the researchers discovered that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Stress#Linus Women Health#General Health#Allostatic#Southeast University
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
shefinds

3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
China
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk

— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
DIETS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines

Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Better Blood Sugar Control Could Reverse Diabetes-Related Brain Damage

The new study suggests that damage in the brain caused by Type 1 diabetes could be reversible for teens. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, teens with Type 1 diabetes who tightly control their blood sugar levels may be able to lessen the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children. The results suggest that improved glucose control might actually enhance brain structure and function in youth with Type 1 diabetes, bringing them closer to their non-diabetic counterparts, according to researchers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A “Serious Concern” – Worrying Numbers of Pregnant Women Are Being Exposed to Cancer-Causing Chemicals

The cancer-causing chemicals can be found in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides. According to experts at the University of California, San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, pregnant women in the United States are being exposed to chemicals such as melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines, which can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verywellhealth.com

Sleep and Diabetes

A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy