Read full article on original website
Related
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
The best education apps on Android in 2022
Learning something new is a popular yearly goal for personal development, and that’s no surprise; it’s an essential part of life and can help catapult you to a bigger and better career. What makes increasing your knowledge even easier is that you can do so from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or even a Chromebook that can run Android apps. The various education chosen for today’s roundup proves that learning new things doesn’t have to take years or cost thousands of dollars.
How to update an Android app
App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.
How to insert a text box in Google Docs
There's a reason that Google Docs has become popular since its release in 2006. It's free, accessible from any device, and does almost anything you could hope to do with a word processor. However, regardless of whether you're accessing Google's word processor from a Mac, PC, or from one of the best Chromebooks, some of its features are more difficult to figure out, including Google Docs' method for inserting text boxes into a document. For some reason, Google considers text boxes to be a type of drawing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Chrome takes Firefox head on with its own root certificate store
Most of your internet connections are encrypted these days. To make this work, browsers and any other software connecting to the internet need a reliable list of trusted certificates that make it possible to exchange a key and establish a secure connection. That’s where so-called root certificate stores or programs come in. These stores offer a list of trusted certification authorities. Only if a website's certificate is issued by one of those will it be trusted. And now, Google has announced that it will start shipping its own root store with Chrome 105 — much like Mozilla has always done for Firefox.
How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android
Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
The 17 best music players on Android in 2022
The Play Store offers tons and tons of music apps. Since there are so many, it can be challenging to find the best Android apps to suit your needs. To help you sort through the choices, we compiled a roundup of the best music players around, whether you're looking for something that can play audiophile-quality tracks or prefer to stream. Heck, there are even a few free apps in the mix for all of you penny-pinchers out there. So if you've been on the hunt for a quality music player to suit your needs, you've come to the right place.
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far
Of all the products Google announced at its 2022 I/O conference, including the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, one stood out as a little odd: a new, Pixel-branded tablet. While the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup and Google's first smartwatch will be will make their debut at the Made by Google event on October 6, we don't expect to see the iPad competitor until 2023.
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
Proton Drive wants to be your Google Drive alternative with privacy built-in
Google Drive is probably the de facto standard app many Android and Google account users rely on for cloud storage. With reports of Google wrongly locking out people from their accounts and the company making most of its money based on personalized ads, you might want to consider switching to a more privacy-minding service, though. That’s where open-source alternative Proton Drive wants to come in, the latest service launched by privacy company Proton, best known for Proton VPN and Proton Mail.
The latest Google Play system update will let you track app installation progress across your devices
It's been nearly a year since Google started sharing all the changes bundled in monthly Google Play system updates on Android. We've seen a few of these land already this month, starting off with improvements to the Google Kids Space. Later, Google added new Wear OS features, followed by alerts for compromised passwords. Now we've got a few more to check out, as new Play Store and Play Protect-related features start coming to smartphones near you.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
Google Play Store picks up a handy new tab that keeps all your non-smartphone apps in one place
It used to be that the Google Play Store was just the place we would go to on our smartphones to download and update apps. Since then, though, things have changed a lot. Google tried to diversify the Play brand into movies, music, and more. It's an effort that largely failed, but the app store itself has made its way to plenty of non-phone devices: smartwatches, TVs, tablets, Chromebooks, your car; you can even make the argument that Windows PCs also have it. To show apps for these other devices, Google is simplifying its in-app experience to show you apps for your non-phone devices.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
Weekend poll: Would you buy a small Android flagship phone?
Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.
How to use Hold for me
Hold for Me allows you to go about your day when you're on hold. When you activate Hold for Me, you can put your phone down; it will notify you via sound, vibration, and a notification when someone is on the line. It's a handy tool that can improve your Android experience.
How to cancel Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade offers affordable access to some of the best games on the App Store. Many of these are exclusive to Apple Arcade, but you'll also find some games on the App Store and Play Store. If you've compared Apple Arcade to Play Pass and decided Play Pass is better value for money, you can easily your Apple Arcade subscription. That said, you'll probably need to get a top-of-the line Android tablet for gaming since you can't use Play Pass on an iPad.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0