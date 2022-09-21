Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Tarantula creeps across road in southeast Colorado
The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.
Armed & dangerous fugitive could be hiding near La Junta or Lamar
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous fugitive. CCSO said 34-year-old Salvador Vincent Bailon is wanted for attempted murder. According to Undersheriff Jim Keen of CCSO, Bailon may be hiding in the...
fowlertribune.com
Otero CO. Landfill approves trash rate increase
On Monday, September 9, OCLI (Otero County Landfill Inc) approved their two-year phase during their regular meeting, which increased their fees across the board for the calendar year 2023. OCLI board member Danny Chavez, after the meeting concluded, told the Fowler Tribune, “I feel this is a good compromise…We’re going to break it up over two years.”
Comments / 0