The Northwestern Local School District is in need of a high school principle, following the resignation this week of Randall Hafner. According to Superintendent Jeffrey Layton, who says Hafner stepped down for personal reasons, not only has the position been posted, but three applicants have already been interviewed. Anita Jorney-Gifford, the high school’s assistant principle and athletic director, will handle Hafner’s duties until the district can find either an interim or permanent replacement.

WEST SALEM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO