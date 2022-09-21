ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Jambar

Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats

After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, CO
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Vona, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Stratton, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Colorado State
City
Swink, CO
City
Springfield, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Akron, OH
Football
City
Springfield, OH
Akron, OH
Sports
City
Stratton, CO
City
Holly, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#American Football#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Cleveland location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Cleveland, Ohio. Joey Fornaro manages the branch. Fornaro joined ABC Supply in 2017 as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio, location. He has held several positions within ABC Supply, serving most recently as outside sales associate for the Twinsburg, Ohio, location. In September 2021, Fornaro graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
CLEVELAND, OH
wqkt.com

Northwestern High School principal resigns

The Northwestern Local School District is in need of a high school principle, following the resignation this week of Randall Hafner. According to Superintendent Jeffrey Layton, who says Hafner stepped down for personal reasons, not only has the position been posted, but three applicants have already been interviewed. Anita Jorney-Gifford, the high school’s assistant principle and athletic director, will handle Hafner’s duties until the district can find either an interim or permanent replacement.
WEST SALEM, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 166,524-square-foot healthcare facility in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center, a 166,524-square-foot net-leased property in Strongsville, Ohio. The asset sold for $15.9 million. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a national REIT based in Ohio.
STRONGSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy