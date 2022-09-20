Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLA
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
bossierpress.com
Dinner Under the Stars
The success of the inaugural Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank event held on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 can be measured as a huge success. A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered together at the event for a common purpose. These people are invested in their community and committed to supporting an organization with Bossier’s best interest always at the forefront. In this instance, the organization being supported was Keep Bossier Beautiful.
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
theforumnews.com
A Medical Pioneer
Dr. George Merriman II has been looking into people’s lives for all his 30 years as a physician … literally. He is marking 30 years as an M.D. and has played a significant role in pioneering new surgical methodology in our area. “I’m a general surgeon. My focus...
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Bossier City Animal Shelter brings Buddy to make friends
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Animal Shelter (BCAS) brings in Buddy to meet the KSLA staff and to help find him a new home. On Sept. 23, Buddy was brought in to meet and greet everyone in the courtyard of KSLA. Buddy was found two weeks ago in a Super1 foods parking lot. He was hit by a car and broke his leg. A vet decided it was best to give him an amputation and BCAS is looking to find him a medical foster or adoptee. His recovery is expected to take two weeks.
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
KSLA
Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.
KSLA
SFD battles house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue. On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
KSLA
Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KTBS
50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship kicks off at Boothill Speedway this weekend
GREENWOOD, La.-The 50th Annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship started Friday night in Greenwood. The weekend of races attracts drivers and fans from around the country. Boothill Speedway is hosting the event. The racetrack has been a staple in the area since it opened in the summer of 1973. Boothill...
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football came was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
Comments / 0