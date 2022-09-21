MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.

