ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thelesabre.com

34 year old kindergarten teacher kidnapped on morning run

Elizabeth Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while she was on a run early in the morning. Elizabeth Fletcher was competing on a trail run in Memphis, Tennessee, at 4:20 am last Friday. She was last seen around 4:20 wearing a pink top and purple shorts. On Sept 2, surveillance footage...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Memphis Police#Murder#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
millington-news.com

Remembering Haley Reedy: Community mourns the loss of 15-year-old

On September 11, tragedy struck the Millington and Millington Central Middle High School communities. Haley Reedy, 15, was shot and died from her wound that Sunday. The Millington Police Department is still investigating the incident and the details that led up to her death. One thing is for certain, Reedy’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
actionnews5.com

Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Kait 8

‘Swatting’ puts school on lockdown

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of schools across the country have undergone lockdowns this past week because of “swatting” or placing fake phone calls to 911. Swatting is a dangerous trend that runs from coast to coast. Incidents in Colorado, Missouri, and Arkansas have parents and students shaken.
WILSON, AR
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy