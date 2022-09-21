Read full article on original website
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual...
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
Harding professor appears to ‘victim blame’ slain Memphis jogger in Facebook post, apologizes
In an early Sept. Facebook post, a Harding professor appeared to "victim blame" Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis jogger who was kidnapped and murdered this month. Since then, he has deleted the post and posted an apology, saying he has learned from the incident.
34 year old kindergarten teacher kidnapped on morning run
Elizabeth Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while she was on a run early in the morning. Elizabeth Fletcher was competing on a trail run in Memphis, Tennessee, at 4:20 am last Friday. She was last seen around 4:20 wearing a pink top and purple shorts. On Sept 2, surveillance footage...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Remembering Haley Reedy: Community mourns the loss of 15-year-old
On September 11, tragedy struck the Millington and Millington Central Middle High School communities. Haley Reedy, 15, was shot and died from her wound that Sunday. The Millington Police Department is still investigating the incident and the details that led up to her death. One thing is for certain, Reedy’s...
Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
14-year-old teen in non-critical condition after shooting on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on Shelby Drive Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Woman injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
‘Swatting’ puts school on lockdown
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of schools across the country have undergone lockdowns this past week because of “swatting” or placing fake phone calls to 911. Swatting is a dangerous trend that runs from coast to coast. Incidents in Colorado, Missouri, and Arkansas have parents and students shaken.
Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
Photo released of woman sought for questioning in string of arsons, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted for questioning after eight fires were set in the same ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD said that between June 25 and September 20, eight fires were set in the 38109 ZIP code, including five fires within two weeks of each other.
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
