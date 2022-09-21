NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify two robbery suspects who attacked an 81-year-old man in Queens. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Police say the robbers got out of a red SUV and started punching and kicking the man. They allegedly stole his messenger bag, cell phone and $15 in cash, and then took off in the SUV. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, cuts and bruises. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO