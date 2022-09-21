Read full article on original website
Yvette Stevenson
3d ago
"JUSTICE"!"JUSTICE"!"JUSTICE"!, they do not do this to those "men" in jail "well" he is going to get his! These people want to be out here robbing and hurting "people" for their money and property!
Caught on camera: 2 suspects wanted for robbing man at Queens home
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Queens Friday night.
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses
A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out between two groups in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., witnesses said. The rolling melee worked its ...
Man stabbed multiple times inside Manhattan home, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed inside his apartment in Manhattan overnight, police said Saturday. A relative found the 63-year-old victim inside his home on Hamilton Place near West 143rd Street around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide further details on his condition but […]
NBC New York
Armed Robbery Suspect Dies of Possible Overdose at NYC Precinct: Cops
A man arrested in connection to an armed robbery died of a possible overdose while in police custody at a New York City stationhouse Thursday evening, NYPD officials said. The 29-year-old and another man were picked up by officers after allegedly matching the description of two men who tried to rob a man at knifepoint near 27th Street and 3rd Avenue, police said. The men were taken to the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.
Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD
A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.
NYPD: Robbery suspect dies in police custody
NEW YORK -- A robbery suspect died after being arrested Thursday in Brooklyn. Police said the 29-year-old man was one of two suspects arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sunset Park.At 6:40 p.m., officers with the 72nd Precinct called EMS because he was behaving erratically, but police say he refused medical attention. About an hour later, officers found him unconscious and began to perform CPR and administer narcan. The suspect was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The city's medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.
81-year-old brutally beaten and robbed
NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify two robbery suspects who attacked an 81-year-old man in Queens. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Police say the robbers got out of a red SUV and started punching and kicking the man. They allegedly stole his messenger bag, cell phone and $15 in cash, and then took off in the SUV. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, cuts and bruises. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police search for 13-year-old Bronx girl missing for several days
Jada Alvarez was last seen leaving her home on Metcalf Avenue around 9 p.m. last Saturday.
NBC New York
Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
NBC New York
Attacker Slashes Woman's Face on Subway Platform, Punches Another Woman While Fleeing
Police are searching for a man they said slashed a woman across the face while on a Brooklyn subway platform, then punched another woman in the face as he was attempting to run from the station. The incidents occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Atlantic Avenue -...
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
fox5ny.com
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patient at psychiatric hospital found dead, NY cops say. Murder investigation underway
A 28-year-old man’s death at a New York City psychiatric hospital is being treated as a homicide, police said. Shakim Devega was found unconscious at the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in Brooklyn shortly before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the New York Daily News. First responders rushed Devega to a hospital less than a mile away, where he was pronounced dead.
44-year-old man shot during East Harlem robbery, suspect at-large
A 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Harlem on Thursday afternoon, according to police. A man in his 30s shot the victim in the hand and leg on First Avenue near 119th Street just before 4:30 p.m., officials said.
Police: Queens man found dead with multiple stab wounds inside Brooklyn apartment
A Queens man was found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.
Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
Woman dead, man injured in shooting inside Staten Island apartment, cops say
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head inside a Staten Island apartment Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to a double shooting at the apartment building at 260 Park Hill Ave. in Clifton at around 6 a.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according […]
NYCHA worker injured, another man critical in shooting outside BK public housing complex
A 33-year-old NYCHA employee was hit by a stray bullet while picking up trash outside of the Brooklyn complex Thursday, police said.
