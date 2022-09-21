ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I broke up with my best friend after her son confessed he loved me – but was I right to? | Remona Aly

By Remona Aly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qu4cU_0i3vjacX00
Two friends Photograph: Ba Hoang Duong Ly/Getty Images/EyeEm

I still remember exactly when I met the woman who would have such a significant effect on my life. I was in my mid-20s, working at Soas University of London, when I ventured out to Friday prayers at a nearby mosque and saw her – a towering figure, head held high and covered with a pristine white hijab. She drew me in like a tractor beam.

She was a young widow, around 40 years old. A fierce, strong-minded woman – the direct type who took no nonsense. If you were an idiot, she’d let you know it. Fortunately, she didn’t think I was one, and what began as a brief encounter at the mosque developed into a deep friendship.

I’d stay over at her place, we’d laugh, knock back strong chai and chat for hours about life, faith and aspirations. We even went on holiday together. I admired her uncompromising confidence and she taught me to step into mine. She became something of a mentor, helping me to embrace who I was.

She often told me she looked forward to introducing me to the only family she had – her son – who was a couple of years younger than me. He was at sea for months at a time as he worked in the merchant navy.

When we finally met at his mum’s place, he was not what I expected. He looked like an Eminem-fan skater boy from the 90s in his baggy jeans and hoodie. But he was sweet, thoughtful and chivalrous.

We also started a friendship, and the three of us hung out. My friendship with him grew when he was at sea and over the next five years we’d exchange long emails that would get quite philosophical. He was one of the purest souls I had known. All the while, his mum loved that we were in touch.

I imagined myself as a bit of an Emma to his Eminem and tried my best to matchmake him with a friend when he was on shore. He reluctantly agreed but ultimately turned her down. He asked to meet me to explain. We met in a restaurant in London’s Soho for dinner. He handed me a scrolled up canvas from his travels. As I unravelled the beautiful oil painting of fishing boats floating along a Singapore skyline, he confessed he had fallen in love with me, his only true friend.

I looked down at the painting, wanting to dive in, and escape. I was scared. I didn’t feel the same. But I still said I would try to see him as something more.

When she ended the call, I felt broken. All the trust and love we had built over the years was crushed in a moment

The first person I wanted to talk to about it all was of course his mum; he had told her about his feelings for me. I tried calling for several days, and finally when she picked up, instead of comfort, there was coldness; instead of ease, there was tension. She barely let me speak, saying that it was between me and her son. It had nothing to do with her.

But it had everything to do with her. When she ended the call, I felt broken. All the trust and love we had built over the years was crushed in a moment. She never called me again. To this day, I don’t know whether she shut me out because she thought we had crossed a line, or because I didn’t reciprocate her son’s feelings. We never got to have that conversation.

My phone rang the next morning. It was him. He was boarding his ship, leaving again for several months. I felt my words weigh on me like stones as I told him I couldn’t be with him, not even as a friend. He was taken aback, saying I had decided this all on my own. He sounded as broken as his mum had made me feel. And I felt dreadful for him.

That call sealed the end for both my friendships, with mother and son.

I didn’t fight for my friendships. I let them slide away. The situation felt too complex and I was out of my depth. My decision was mixed with shock and hurt from the mum’s reaction, being overwhelmed by the son’s feelings for me, and being torn between the two. Deep down, perhaps I knew that I wouldn’t love him the way he wanted, and I also knew after this I couldn’t go back to the carefree, unspoilt bond that I had enjoyed with his mum.

At the same time as feeling powerless, I let myself believe I could save the one relationship that mattered most – the one between mother and son. I clung to that idea at the time. The last thing I wanted was to be a barrier in their relationship.

I have thought about them both from time to time, even dreamed that I’ve bumped into them and reconciled our differences.

It was painful to end the friendships, but things had changed, we had changed, and we couldn’t go back to how we were. Yet all the times and memories we had together: no one, not even the pain, can take that away.

  • Remona Aly is a journalist and broadcaster with a focus on faith and lifestyle

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Lefty Graves

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Introducing Me#Baggy Jeans#Soas University Of London
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
The Independent

This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’

What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
HEALTH
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

452K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy