Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
Meet the man who married three identical sisters
A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Pastor Comes Back to Life Three Days After Doctor Declared Him Dead
Pastor Ryan Marlow was incorrectly labelled as having "suffered neurological death" at hospital.
'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief
Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister
Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.
The Woman Who Slept for 32 Years
Karolina Olsson, who was in coma between 1876 and 1908, one of the longest periods ever.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The universe is filled with bizarre tales that, even now, defy explanation, yet which are attested to by historical evidence, such as the story of Karolina Olsson who slept for half of her life. Karolina was born in 1862 in Sweden and lived a normal life along with her four other brothers, living on a remote island in Sweden named Okno. A childhood of laughter, with no health issues or sleep deprivation. In 1876, 14-year-old Karolina suffered a head injury after tripping over and falling on ice while on her way home from school.
My son’s coming home from school starving, exhausted and light-headed for the most ridiculous reason
OUTRAGED parents have said their children are left 'starving' as their school doesn't allow enough time to queue and eat dinner. Students at north Manchester high school, Co-op Academy, come home 'lightheaded' and exhausted, multiple parents claimed. Charlotte Lockwood, whose daughter is in year eight claimed her child is often...
KIDS・
Mom Expecting Husband to Drop Son at School Before 13-Hour-Day Dragged
According to a study, moms who shared child care with their partners had a more positive experience of "the work-family balance" during COVID-19 lockdown.
My Dad Hid My Sister From Me For Decades. Then I Learned That Wasn't Our Only Family Secret.
"My mom called me and I heard a strange, nervous excitement in her voice. 'I’m not sure how to say this,' she said. 'Your dad has been keeping something from you.'"
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least 10 Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
Woman goes into labour just 24 hours after finding out she is pregnant
The majority of people have months and months to prepare for a baby after discovering they're pregnant, but one mum had just 24 hours. Molly Gilbert, 25, had barely processed the fact that she was about to become a mum before her son Beau was born at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Hostess Bouncers Just Dropped, and We’re Ready for a Bite
Hostess has been serving up sweets and treats since 1919, and it seems there’s no stopping them any time soon. While we’ve been knocking back Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho-Hos since we were kids, Hostess has been adding new products to its illustrious line of goodies. Just this past year they added Mocha-Flavored Coffee Cakes and Baby Bundts.
My mom ate too much at a wedding and gained 7 pounds in 1 day: 'Let's go sit in the sauna,' I said
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a pre-teen, my mother and I joined a now-defunct fitness center called Women's World. As you can tell from the name, it was open to women only.
I Met The Love Of My Life. I Never Expected What Would Happen When I Met His Family.
"My boyfriend spoke about his parents and younger sister so often that their closeness was clear from the jump."
At Christmas he handed me a photo he’d kept in his sock drawer for 30 years
I was at high school when my mother decided I was old enough to accompany her to the Christmas party at Artransa Film Studios where she worked as a film and TV director. (Mum was a widow.) I remember what I wore and would again today, though I’m past one-shoulder...
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?
My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates HUGE family milestone that’ll save her hundreds after forking out for 16 years
PREGNANCY is not the easiest thing to experience, so spare a thought for mum-of-22 Sue Radford who has spent 16 and a half years carrying her kids. And it seems the end of the baby stage could soon be in sight as Sue said her youngest child Heidie, who arrived in April 2020, is now nearly out of nappies.
