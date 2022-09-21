The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO