New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Company Offers Cannabis Certifications & Ketamine Therapy
Andrea and Dustin Klein are excited to announce that they have bought back Sun Valley Health, a cannabis-focused certification clinic in Arizona. Sun Valley Health is now focused on serving the entire state of Arizona with a wide range of services, from medical marijuana evaluations to ketamine therapy. The Kleins...
KOLD-TV
New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
azpm.org
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
Phoenix New Times
Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize
The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
KOLD-TV
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session. The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
AZFamily
Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona State Fair officially opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, featuring rides, entertainment, a carnival midway, and of course, food. Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz stopped by the fairgrounds on Friday morning to check out what’s new. There’s no shortage of food options, with plenty of creative options to choose from. That includes the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, deep-fried cheesecakes, Captain Crunch Funnel Cake, and let’s not forget the Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Check out the video below for more.
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head
We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
