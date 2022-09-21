ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azmarijuana.com

Arizona Company Offers Cannabis Certifications & Ketamine Therapy

Andrea and Dustin Klein are excited to announce that they have bought back Sun Valley Health, a cannabis-focused certification clinic in Arizona. Sun Valley Health is now focused on serving the entire state of Arizona with a wide range of services, from medical marijuana evaluations to ketamine therapy. The Kleins...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt

Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize

The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Matt Daley
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
AZFamily

Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona State Fair officially opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, featuring rides, entertainment, a carnival midway, and of course, food. Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz stopped by the fairgrounds on Friday morning to check out what’s new. There’s no shortage of food options, with plenty of creative options to choose from. That includes the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, deep-fried cheesecakes, Captain Crunch Funnel Cake, and let’s not forget the Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Check out the video below for more.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head

We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
PHOENIX, AZ

