The Cavaliers will sign Dean Wade to a three-year extension worth $18.5M, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade, who will make $1.93M this season, had been on track to become a free agent next summer, so the extension will keep him under contract through the end of 2025-26. The agreement was confirmed by Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, according to Woj.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO