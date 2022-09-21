ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss

Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'

The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
