ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
titaninsider.com
For Peat's sake: A win within reach, MU fumbles away SEC opener at Auburn
A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.
titaninsider.com
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
titaninsider.com
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
