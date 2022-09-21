Read full article on original website
Cal Football: Arizona In-Game Thread - Jaydn Ott Powers Bears to 49-31 Victory
Golden Bears and Wildcats have staged some crazy games in recent seasons.
Cal Football Game Summary: Jaydn Ott Runs for 274 Yards in Bears’ Win
Freshman records third highest rushing total in Cal history in win over Arizona in Pac-12 opener.
Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona 49-31
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth. Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, trailing only Jahvid Best’s 311 against Washington in 2008 and Jerry Drew’s 283 against Oregon State in 1954. Jack Plummer added three TD passes for the Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0), who won their sixth straight home game. It’s their longest winning streak at Memorial Stadium since a nine-gamer in 2008-09.
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn’t in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Turns out they just had to wait a little longer. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Red Raiders over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after they overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final minute Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
