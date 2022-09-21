Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
Wazzu Weekly Sept. 23, 2022
Saturday’s Cougar football game will be big. Martin Stadium will be rocking come 1 p.m. as the Cougs dawn their Antarachite uniforms in front of Martins Stadium’s first sellout since 2019. It is Duck-hunting season on the Palouse. WSU football (3-0) is unranked despite beating then-No. 19 Wisconsin...
Daily Evergreen
Drivers to face road construction downtown
Starting Monday, Pullman residents will face traffic delays along Grand Avenue and Main Street. Over a week after the town’s water main broke Saturday, Motley-Motley Inc. will replace the damaged road and reconstruct curbs along South Grand Avenue, spanning 300 feet north of Center Street and 50 feet west of the north lane, according to a City of Pullman press release.
