Medium Art Gallery Invites Community to Explore Death, Its Inevitability and Impact, in Their ‘Momento Mori’ Exhibition

kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Residents Invited to Find Solutions for the Common Good
Once a year, the GrassRoots Institute holds a gathering and puts out a call to rally the public to join us to explore what residents of Mendocino County can do to educate ourselves about the challenges facing our communities and organize ourselves to promote progressive solutions for the common good. There will be information about local events and organizations to plug into, as well as lots of information sharing and discussion about issues confronting all of us.
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
thecommunityvoice.com
2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show
The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Rocks Into Bushes, Student Destroying Classroom – Ukiah Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes
The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
sonomamag.com
Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the US by The New York Times
Healdsburg’s Little Saint has been named one of The New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022. The plant-based restaurant, operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread, opened in April. “The preparations revel in the produce, rather than just ratcheting up the umami in a...
kymkemp.com
County of Mendocino receives $2.2 Million from the State to address improvements for Bower Park
The County of Mendocino has been allocated $2.2 million from the State to address the critical needs of Mendocino County’s Bower Park located in Gualala. With this funding allocation, the County can move forward with improvements to the park in keeping with the Board of Supervisor’s adopted Parks Needs Assessment findings, with a focus on the safety issues in the first phase. Priority safety projects such as hazardous tree removal, fire and fuel mitigation, ADA improvements, and installing electricity through the park will be included in the first phase. As the project commences, the County will conduct community outreach to seek input on other types of improvements that may be of community interest for the park beyond those issues identified in the Needs Assessment.
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Can restaurant owners split tips with their employees?
Can a restaurant owner share tips with us when she works alongside us?. – Server; Santa Rosa, Calif. No. Owners and managers often bemoan that when they jump in to support front-of-house staff, they should be tipped accordingly. After all, goes the rationale, they are doing the same work as the server, bartender, busser or other employee they are assisting.
Santa Rosa men indicted for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl-oxy pills to the South
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three Santa Rosa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to cities in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville announced. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were arraigned in federal court in the Northern District of California for conspiring to […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
ksro.com
GS Market in Fulton Robbed by Five Thieves
Police are on the hunt for five thieves who stole an estimated five-thousand-dollars worth of items from a market in Fulton. GS Market was robbed on Wednesday night. They stole tobacco products and vaporizers, and didn’t appear to be armed with weapons while doing it. No arrests have been made. Investigators say they were given a “vague description” of just one of the suspects.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
