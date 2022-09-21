PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time. Rodolfo Castro set up the opening run in the first, putting two runners in scoring position with a one-out double to left-center. Bryan Reynolds scored on a sac fly by Diego Castillo.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO