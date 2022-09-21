Read full article on original website
South Pasadena News
Open House October 2nd at Lost Parrot Cafe | Meet & Greet With Janet Braun City Council Candidate 2022
Meet with Janet, candidate for City Council District 5, to discuss issues and plans for the City of South Pasadena. Sit and talk, ask questions, and understand her position on local issues that impact you, your family, and community. The Open House will be held at Lost Parrot Cafe at...
South Pasadena News
SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | September 13-19, 2022
(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
South Pasadena News
SPEF Food For Thought | Dine Locally, Support Schools September 28
The South Pasadena Educational Foundation and the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce coordinate annually with local eateries for a community dine-around. Food For Thought provides residents an opportunity to get together with friends, family, and co-workers throughout the day in support of the school district, while local restaurants donate 10% of all sales, all day, to SPEF.
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Public Library | Author Talk With Janna Ireland
Artist and author Janna Ireland will join the South Pasadena Public Library for an author talk on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, located at 1115 El Centro Street. Registration is not required and attendance is free. Hospitality will be provided by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library.
South Pasadena News
Mosquitoes Will Continue to Bite Into Fall Season
Mosquitoes will continue to bite into pumpkin spice season as the official start to autumn begins September 22, advises the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD). “People are surprised mosquitoes are active in the fall,” said SGVMVCD Communications Director Levy Sun. “Keep the mosquito repellent nearby and...
South Pasadena News
Soccer | AYSO Region 214 Announces Return of VIP Soccer Program
American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Region 214 South Pasadena/San Marino is proud to announce the return of the VIP (Very Important Players) soccer program. The AYSO VIP is a special program for athletes — adults as well as children — with physical or mental disabilities that make it difficult to successfully participate on mainstream teams.
