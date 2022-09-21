Washington, DC, approves creation of new agency to provide services for migrants arriving from other states

Read full article on original website
Ann Rogers
3d ago
If they were going to be let in plans should’ve already been in place. And they doesn’t include destroying Texas border towns. Don’t believe me. Go live there and see how long you last.
24
Billy41
3d ago
Odd how our local, state and federal government has money for illegals and criminals but nothing for our veterans and citizens
33
Jesus smoked hashish
3d ago
WTF is wrong w our two faced government? Nobody questions or calls out Biden & the dems for breaking the law and allowing millions of people into the country illegally, nope, they just say, " ok, lets open up another govt agency " and fall right in line w all the other braindead lemmings.
8
