Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Graphic shows rate of people fleeing Russia after news of Putin's partial mobilization
Protests erupted on the streets of Russia after Putin announced a partial mobilization of citizens. Some protesters are clashing with police and reportedly being immediately conscripted, while other Russians are seeking to flee the country. CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports.
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
The number of Russians attempting to leave the country via air or land has risen sharply following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
'What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan,' flood-ravaged country warns UN
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that climate change will not spare other countries the sort of disaster that left up to one third of his country underwater and millions of its children at risk of water-borne diseases.
Iran's sweeping internet blackouts are a serious cause for concern
When Iranian authorities pulled the plug on the internet in 2019 amid anti-government protests, the international community struggled to track the civilian carnage that followed.
Report: Russian police stations detaining people protesting Putin's draft order
CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
