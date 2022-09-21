Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
SI and Pa. GreenGov Council offer Sustainability Summit
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Building on their ongoing partnership, from Oct. 3 through 7, Penn State’s Sustainability Institute (SI) and the Pennsylvania GreenGov Council are joining with state government agencies to present a free online Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit aimed at empowering governments, organizations and individuals to build more resilient communities.
Comments / 0