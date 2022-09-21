Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville receives $100,000 grant to foster academic success

Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Noblesville student makes Mercy College honors list
Nichole Henderson of Noblesville, a senior at Mercy College of Ohio studying for a medical imaging degree, has been named to the college’s honors list. To be named on the honors list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions Club gives over 770 dictionaries to city’s third graders
The Westfield Lions Club continues a local tradition of giving every Westfield Washington Schools third grader a free dictionary. This year, more than 770 books were delivered to all elementary schools in the city. After a two-year break due to COVID, the Club reinstated this special project. Lions Club Secretary...
readthereporter.com
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
readthereporter.com
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
readthereporter.com
Westfield YMCA partners with police department for water safety training
Responding to dangerous situations is an accepted part of law enforcement. Officers often face life and death situations that arise in a variety of locations. Sometimes those locations include retention ponds. Unfortunately, many police officers don’t receive training in water rescues, nor do they have the equipment necessary to help drowning victims.
readthereporter.com
Center for the Performing Arts & Ice Miller law firm announce multiyear partnership
The law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed on as the new presenting partner for Center Celebration, the principal annual fundraising event for the Center for the Performing Arts. The nonprofit Center and the Indianapolis-based firm announced the multiyear partnership in the wake of this year’s Center Celebration 2022, which took place last Friday at the Palladium and generated more than $689,000 to support the Center’s arts and educational programming. Returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, the black-tie gala was emceed by performer Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, and included cocktails, dinner, a live auction, three after-parties with live music, and a headlining performance by acclaimed vocal group Straight No Chaser.
readthereporter.com
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
readthereporter.com
Fishers’ own Safiya Sankari 1 of 12 U.S. students to earn pretigious ‘Rise’ scholarship
Safiya Sankari, a 2021 graduate of Eman Schools in Fishers, has been selected as one of only 100 Rise Global Winners selected worldwide from among this year’s 13,000 applicants. This honor will provide Sankari with full tuition for her entire four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, among many other lifelong benefits.
readthereporter.com
Miller pride takes over Downtown
The Noblesville Millers certainly know how to celebrate Homecoming! Friday afternoon saw countless spirit-filled students and their floats line the streets of the city for the annual parade prior to the big game against Franklin Central in the brand-new Beaver Stadium. Reporter photos by Kent Graham.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan breaks record at Denim & Lace fundraiser
Sheridan Youth Assistance Program (SYAP) held its annual Denim and Lace fundraiser on Sept. 16 at Lindley Farmstead at Chatham Hills, and it was a packed house. The love and support from all guests were felt throughout the night, and SYAP was able to raise a record amount of money to support the youth of the Sheridan community.
readthereporter.com
The Belfry staging Rehearsal for Murder at Ivy Tech Auditorium
The Belfry Theatre’s Rehearsal for Murder, a murder-mystery whodunit, is on stage now at The Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville. The play is directed by Diane Wilson of Carmel. The first show of Hamilton County Theatre Guild’s 58th season runs through Oct. 2. Tickets are still available. The...
readthereporter.com
Fishers food pantry asking for donations
The Come to Me Food Pantry, 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, is seeking the following food pantry donations:. Canned meats (chicken, turkey, roast beef, salmon) Canned pasta (spaghettios etc) Canned soups. Canned vegetables. Cereal. Crackers. Gravy. Instant oatmeal. Jiffy corn muffin mix. Mac and cheese. Non–refrigerated puddings. Pancake mix/syrup.
readthereporter.com
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives postponed to Oct. 16
The 2022 Strut 2 Save Lives 1K dog walk was postponed on Sept. 11 due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 16. More than 115 walking and pet enthusiasts are registered for the event. The walk will take place at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall...
readthereporter.com
Marsha K. Went-DeShon
Marsha K. Went-DeShon, 63, Sheridan, passed away on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1958, in Lebanon, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. “Ted” and Jeanne Pauline (Smith) Vogg. Marsha attended Sheridan High School and was...
readthereporter.com
Susan G. Komen announces ‘MORE THAN PINK’ Walk
Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Oct. 8 in Indianapolis. The walk will be held in Celebration Plaza at White River State Park and proceeds will advance the organization’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.
readthereporter.com
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
readthereporter.com
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
readthereporter.com
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
readthereporter.com
Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center
Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”
