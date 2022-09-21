The law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed on as the new presenting partner for Center Celebration, the principal annual fundraising event for the Center for the Performing Arts. The nonprofit Center and the Indianapolis-based firm announced the multiyear partnership in the wake of this year’s Center Celebration 2022, which took place last Friday at the Palladium and generated more than $689,000 to support the Center’s arts and educational programming. Returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, the black-tie gala was emceed by performer Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, and included cocktails, dinner, a live auction, three after-parties with live music, and a headlining performance by acclaimed vocal group Straight No Chaser.

