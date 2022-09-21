Read full article on original website
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
Miller pride takes over Downtown
The Noblesville Millers certainly know how to celebrate Homecoming! Friday afternoon saw countless spirit-filled students and their floats line the streets of the city for the annual parade prior to the big game against Franklin Central in the brand-new Beaver Stadium. Reporter photos by Kent Graham.
Center for the Performing Arts & Ice Miller law firm announce multiyear partnership
The law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed on as the new presenting partner for Center Celebration, the principal annual fundraising event for the Center for the Performing Arts. The nonprofit Center and the Indianapolis-based firm announced the multiyear partnership in the wake of this year’s Center Celebration 2022, which took place last Friday at the Palladium and generated more than $689,000 to support the Center’s arts and educational programming. Returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, the black-tie gala was emceed by performer Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, and included cocktails, dinner, a live auction, three after-parties with live music, and a headlining performance by acclaimed vocal group Straight No Chaser.
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center
Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
Fishers & Lawrence police endorse State Senator Kyle Walker
Commend Walker’s efforts to reduce crime in central Indiana. Local law enforcement organizations in Fishers and Lawrence announced their support on Wednesday for State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence.
Noblesville student makes Mercy College honors list
Nichole Henderson of Noblesville, a senior at Mercy College of Ohio studying for a medical imaging degree, has been named to the college’s honors list. To be named on the honors list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.
Marsha K. Went-DeShon
Marsha K. Went-DeShon, 63, Sheridan, passed away on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1958, in Lebanon, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. “Ted” and Jeanne Pauline (Smith) Vogg. Marsha attended Sheridan High School and was...
Westfield YMCA partners with police department for water safety training
Responding to dangerous situations is an accepted part of law enforcement. Officers often face life and death situations that arise in a variety of locations. Sometimes those locations include retention ponds. Unfortunately, many police officers don’t receive training in water rescues, nor do they have the equipment necessary to help drowning victims.
Sheridan breaks record at Denim & Lace fundraiser
Sheridan Youth Assistance Program (SYAP) held its annual Denim and Lace fundraiser on Sept. 16 at Lindley Farmstead at Chatham Hills, and it was a packed house. The love and support from all guests were felt throughout the night, and SYAP was able to raise a record amount of money to support the youth of the Sheridan community.
Fishers’ own Safiya Sankari 1 of 12 U.S. students to earn pretigious ‘Rise’ scholarship
Safiya Sankari, a 2021 graduate of Eman Schools in Fishers, has been selected as one of only 100 Rise Global Winners selected worldwide from among this year’s 13,000 applicants. This honor will provide Sankari with full tuition for her entire four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, among many other lifelong benefits.
It’s about to get wild at CrossRoads Church’s Fall Fest & chili cook-off
Wild, Wild Westfield’s Fall Fest and Premier Chili Cook-Off returns next month after a few years’ break due to COVID. This free event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and is for all people and families who want to enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon of games, food, and music.
Strut 2 Save Lives postponed to Oct. 16
The 2022 Strut 2 Save Lives 1K dog walk was postponed on Sept. 11 due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 16. More than 115 walking and pet enthusiasts are registered for the event. The walk will take place at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall...
Carmel’s plans for Monon Square will cost nearly $1B
The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between the two, they will equal...
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
Susan G. Komen announces ‘MORE THAN PINK’ Walk
Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Oct. 8 in Indianapolis. The walk will be held in Celebration Plaza at White River State Park and proceeds will advance the organization’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
