Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
I’m a sleep expert – here’s the 4 ways to get your kids back into their routine
AS kids go back to school it's likely the excitement of the new term will leave them a bit wiped out. But if they are still running around past their bedtime, it's likely they'll need help transitioning back into a routine. Here, sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock, reveals four ways...
Journal Inquirer
3 ways to keep your pet safe this fall
(BPT) - Fall is approaching quickly, bringing a flurry of activities and preparations for the changing of the seasons. However, this season can also bring some unexpected dangers for your four-legged family member. To help you prepare and keep your pet safe this winter, here are three safety tips for...
PETS・
makeuseof.com
How Tech Can Help Reduce the Overwhelming Feeling of Everyday Tasks and Chores
Anyone can feel overwhelmed by the amount of time, energy, and mental space needed to keep up with everyday chores. And for many people with executive dysfunction, ADHD, depression, or similar conditions, dealing with chores can become its own burden. Although the fully self-cleaning home is not yet a reality, technology can help make handling these everyday tasks a little simpler. Here are some ways to take some of the stress out of tidying up and reduce the risk of becoming overwhelmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home
A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
Futurity
5 ways to nurture a good self-image in your kids
A majority of children and teens are self-conscious about their appearance, a new national poll suggests. Nearly two thirds of parents said their child is insecure about some aspect of their appearance and one in five said their teens avoid scenarios like being in photos because they’re too self-conscious, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?
Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
How to Teach Your Grandkids about Money
Money is a touchy subject for a lot of people. It can be challenging to talk about, especially with kids and grandkids. But it's essential to have open and educational conversations about money with the people in your life, including kids and grandkids. Teaching kids early will build a lifetime of good financial habits.
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
Comments / 0