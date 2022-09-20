ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ponca City News

When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren

Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
Journal Inquirer

3 ways to keep your pet safe this fall

(BPT) - Fall is approaching quickly, bringing a flurry of activities and preparations for the changing of the seasons. However, this season can also bring some unexpected dangers for your four-legged family member. To help you prepare and keep your pet safe this winter, here are three safety tips for...
makeuseof.com

How Tech Can Help Reduce the Overwhelming Feeling of Everyday Tasks and Chores

Anyone can feel overwhelmed by the amount of time, energy, and mental space needed to keep up with everyday chores. And for many people with executive dysfunction, ADHD, depression, or similar conditions, dealing with chores can become its own burden. Although the fully self-cleaning home is not yet a reality, technology can help make handling these everyday tasks a little simpler. Here are some ways to take some of the stress out of tidying up and reduce the risk of becoming overwhelmed.
Boomer Magazine

Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home

A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
Futurity

5 ways to nurture a good self-image in your kids

A majority of children and teens are self-conscious about their appearance, a new national poll suggests. Nearly two thirds of parents said their child is insecure about some aspect of their appearance and one in five said their teens avoid scenarios like being in photos because they’re too self-conscious, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
Fatherly

How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?

Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
Retirement Daily

How to Teach Your Grandkids about Money

Money is a touchy subject for a lot of people. It can be challenging to talk about, especially with kids and grandkids. But it's essential to have open and educational conversations about money with the people in your life, including kids and grandkids. Teaching kids early will build a lifetime of good financial habits.
ADDitude

Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains

Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
