Is Scotland vs Ukraine on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the fixture online

By Sarah Rendell
 2 days ago

Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to produce a much better display in Wednesday’s Nations League match with Ukraine than they managed in their World Cup play-off defeat earlier this year.

The Scots were well beaten in the last meeting between the teams at the start of June as Oleksandr Petrakov’s team - playing their first match since the Russian invasion of their homeland began in February - performed impressively to win 3-1 on an emotional night at Hampden.

Clarke is hoping for a much better showing when the sides are reunited in Glasgow on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it will have the same edge because that game in June was pretty unique with the circumstances leading into it,” said Clarke. “It’ll be slightly different but it’s still a big game for two teams that want to top the section. I think the Scottish public, the Scottish fans now will know that Ukraine are a very good team.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; McTominay, McGregor, McGinn; Christie, Adams, Armstrong

Ukraine XI: Trubin; Karavaev, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Pikhalyonok, Malinovskyi, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Odds

Scotland - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Ukraine - 2/1

Prediction

It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.

