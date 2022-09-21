Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.

The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.

Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.

“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; McTominay, McGregor, McGinn; Christie, Adams, Armstrong

Ukraine XI: Trubin; Karavaev, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Pikhalyonok, Malinovskyi, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Odds

Scotland - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Ukraine - 2/1

Prediction

It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.