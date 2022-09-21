ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxEUw_0i3vDIQN00

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.

The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.

Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.

“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; McTominay, McGregor, McGinn; Christie, Adams, Armstrong

Ukraine XI: Trubin; Karavaev, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Pikhalyonok, Malinovskyi, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Odds

Scotland - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Ukraine - 2/1

Prediction

It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.

Comments / 0

BBC

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?

Scotland face a crucial match at home to Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B1 on Saturday. Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury along with Jacob Brown, Grant Hanley and Jon McLaughlin, while David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson have been added to the injury list after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine.
WORLD
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
SOCCER
Stuart Armstrong
The Independent

Climate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup match

A climate protestor set his arm on fire at Friday’s Laver Cup in London, making a stand against the use of private jets in Britain.Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Diego Schwartzman of Argentina when the man broke onto the court wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets”.He then sat down, and engulfed himself in flames, before quickly being removed by security at the O2.Officials say the man has since been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver CupRoger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennisEngland boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Africa vs Argentina live stream: How to watch the Rugby Championship fixture online and on TV

South Africa host Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for with all four teams able to take the trophy. New Zealand sit on top of the table on points difference but South Africa closely follow them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping to get the same result at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is Northern Ireland vs Kosovo on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Northern Ireland are still looking for their first-ever victory in the Uefa Nations League and their latest chance will come against Kosovo in Belfast on Saturday.Alongside a much-needed triumph to snap that 14-game streak in the competition, three points would go a long way towards helping the nation avoid relegation to Group D - they are currently level on points with bottom nation Cyprus.The fourth-placed side will go into the relegation play-outs, with Lithuania, Belarus and Gibraltar currently the other sides in those spots from Group C’s four leagues.The match should see Jonny Evans win his 99th cap; his century...
WORLD
#Ukraine#Glasgow#The Nations League#Scots#Southampton#Bst#Pikhalyonok
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV

Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and live action as Arsenal face Spurs in the WSL at the Emirates StadiumArsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs England prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?

England have a point to prove as they meet Italy in Milan tonight in their penultimate match before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side are playing their first games since going four fixtures without a win in June, losing twice to Hungary and drawing to Italy and Germany.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogThe results mean England will be relegated from their Nations League group if they lose to Italy tonight, as they are three points behind the Azzurri with just the match against Germany at Wembley on Monday to go.England...
SOCCER
The Independent

First ‘significant’ strong winds of the season next week, Met Office predicts

The UK is predicted to experience the first “significant” strong winds of the season next week as temperatures plummet across the four nations.The Met Office said a cold front moving southwards is expected to bring some showers and winds while cold air coming from the north is going to lead to a drop in temperatures.Scotland is predicted to have a mixture of single-figure temperatures and low double figures – 9C (48.2F) to 11C (51.8F) – from Monday onwards while England, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to see highs of 12C (53.6F) and 13C (55.4F).A cold plunge of air from...
ENVIRONMENT
Scotland
Qatar
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third

Harry Maguire admits England need to improve in the final third of the pitch as their Nations League relegation was confirmed with defeat in Italy.A 1-0 loss at San Siro means Gareth Southgate’s side will finish bottom of Group A3 even if they beat Germany at Wembley in their final fixture.To do so, England would have to improve on a dismal recent goalscoring run, which has seen them net just once in five Nations League games, joining San Marino as the only team not to register from open play in the current tournament.Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

