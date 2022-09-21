Read full article on original website
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
Miller pride takes over Downtown
The Noblesville Millers certainly know how to celebrate Homecoming! Friday afternoon saw countless spirit-filled students and their floats line the streets of the city for the annual parade prior to the big game against Franklin Central in the brand-new Beaver Stadium. Reporter photos by Kent Graham.
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
Fishers & Lawrence police endorse State Senator Kyle Walker
Commend Walker’s efforts to reduce crime in central Indiana. Local law enforcement organizations in Fishers and Lawrence announced their support on Wednesday for State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
Some Greenfield schools dismissing early Monday due to Seara Burton's funeral
The procession will travel through Greenfield on US 40, which will make it not possible for school buses and drivers to cross the road. Students will be released at 1 p.m.
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
Center for the Performing Arts & Ice Miller law firm announce multiyear partnership
The law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed on as the new presenting partner for Center Celebration, the principal annual fundraising event for the Center for the Performing Arts. The nonprofit Center and the Indianapolis-based firm announced the multiyear partnership in the wake of this year’s Center Celebration 2022, which took place last Friday at the Palladium and generated more than $689,000 to support the Center’s arts and educational programming. Returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, the black-tie gala was emceed by performer Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, and included cocktails, dinner, a live auction, three after-parties with live music, and a headlining performance by acclaimed vocal group Straight No Chaser.
Carmel takes down Panthers, maintain winning streak
Carmel ran its win streak to four straight games on Friday, taking care of North Central 50-19 Friday at the Panthers’ field. The Panthers got an early score on the Greyhounds, but Carmel took over after that by scoring 30 straight points. Aydrian Caldwell got the ‘Hounds on the board by catching a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jack Kazmierczak.
